Abc TV/Accenture Study Find Understatement Of Multiplatform TV Roi

To quantify the "halo effect" that multiplatform television has on other digital advertising, ABC teamed with Accenture and examined $12 billion worth of ad spending. The advertising effectiveness project concluded that traditional media mix models have overstated the contribution of digital ROI and understated that of TV.

