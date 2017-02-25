2 teens, man accused of stealing truck, gun safe from Christiana home
The department said John Green, 21, Dylan Hilton, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old loaded the safe onto the victim's Chevy S10 pickup tru Ana Lucia Gnecco was arrested Wednesday at her parents' home in Hollywood, Florida, after failing to report on Jan. 14 to her base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Liberal Hypocrites
|1,498,374
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,398
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Rshermr
|63,403
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,390
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|20 hr
|xxx
|3
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|zazz
|98,349
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC