Woman essentially 'waterboarded' during torture episode in Hollywood, prosecutor says

A woman endured a 90-minute ordeal at the hands of her boyfriend that included "tortuous acts of violence that the United Nations has outlawed," according to Hollywood police and prosecutors. "He waterboarded this woman, he branded her with a fork," Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder told judge Claudia Robinson during a first-appearance court hearing for Elias, 27. According to the redacted Hollywood arrest affidavit filed in the case, the woman was at her home with a male friend shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when Elias knocked at the back door.

