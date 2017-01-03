What Fort Lauderdale travelers need t...

What Fort Lauderdale travelers need to know Read Story Ben Abramson , Usa Today

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: WHAS11

Friday's deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suspended all service until the airport reopened at 5 a.m. Saturday. Flights are currently operating, but travel disruptions will continue today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Teaman 1,475,149
News Judge orders probation for man once accused of ... 30 min Christians In Nam... 1
News Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay... 1 hr Truth 146
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,287
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Fred Flintstone R... 62,806
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 7 hr zazz 98,308
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 15 hr The Truth 313,164
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 10 at 3:00PM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,318 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,107

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC