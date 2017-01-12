Thursday at Yee Haw Junction '17
MC Jo Odom welcomed the crowd to the first day of the stage show by introducing singer and radio personality, Greg Bird. Greg sings classic country tunes.
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,479,073
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 min
|Roe V Wade Jr
|313,194
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Brian_G
|62,879
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|14 hr
|TRD
|71,307
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Joy
|98,315
|Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is a disgrace
|Sun
|Robbie Parker
|1
|Florida considers ways to ease school testing
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
