Suit claims electronic craps machines...

Suit claims electronic craps machines ripped players off

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

An electronic dice game popular at South Florida casinos is the focus of a lawsuit that claims it has been shorting patrons who win. Lawyers filed suit Jan. 20 against Interblock, which manufactures electronic table games worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr OzRitz 1,485,697
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 2 hr lord-b 53
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Paris 63,007
News Demoted Broward County Court Judge Jay S. Spech... (Sep '08) 11 hr putz pence 21
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 11 hr Liz Cromwell 4
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... Wed Fed Up FTL 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Wed Ize Found 71,323
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC