Shaun Shivers reaffirms commitment to...

Shaun Shivers reaffirms commitment to Auburn amid Lashlee's departure

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Alabama Live

As Auburn continues its search for a new offensive coordinator, Shaun Shivers remains solid in his commitment to the Tigers. The 5-foot-7, 160-pound all-purpose back at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla., took to social media Thursday night with an update.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OzRitz 1,479,255
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Susanm 313,195
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,308
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Brian_G 62,878
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 23 hr Joy 98,315
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is a disgrace Sun Robbie Parker 1
News Florida considers ways to ease school testing Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC