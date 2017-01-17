Shaun Shivers reaffirms commitment to Auburn amid Lashlee's departure
As Auburn continues its search for a new offensive coordinator, Shaun Shivers remains solid in his commitment to the Tigers. The 5-foot-7, 160-pound all-purpose back at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla., took to social media Thursday night with an update.
