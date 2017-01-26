Sentry Self Storage Management Reports 4Q 2016 Financial Results
Sentry Self Storage Management, an industry management and consulting firm, has released its fourth-quarter 2016 operating results showing year-over-year improvement in revenue, net operating income and occupancy. The company reported revenue growth of 7.3 percent and a 0.6 percent decrease in property expenses, which resulted in a 9.4 percent increase in NOI compared to the same period in 2015.
