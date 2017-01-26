Semi and snow plow collide in southern Minnesota

The semi driven by 31-year-old Dilshod Shakirdjano Shermatov of Hollywood, Florida was southbound and exiting onto Highway 65. The snow plow driven by 51-year-old Todd Charles Stadheim of Albert Lea turned onto Highway 65 from County Road 84, stopped on the shoulder and then went into reverse to get back onto 84 and remove snow.

