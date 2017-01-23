Rod Stewart And Very Special Guest Cy...

Rod Stewart And Very Special Guest Cyndi Lauper to Join Forces On Tour This Summer

Two of music's most acclaimed artists and powerhouse live performers will tour together this summer when Rod Stewart is joined by special guest Cyndi Lauper for an 18-city tour beginning Thursday, July 6. Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins Thursday, July 6 in Florida and includes stops in New York, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Texas and more. They will give fans a first look into their tour during joint interviews on the TODAY show and Watch What Happens Live on January 25 and Access Hollywood on January 27. For more information on the tour, please visit LiveNation.com .

