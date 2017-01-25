Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper drop by Access Hollywood
It takes two! Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper drop by Access Hollywood NY to chat about upcoming joint US tour Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper hit the Access Hollywood Studios in New York on Wednesday to chat about their upcoming tour together. It takes two: Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper hit the Access Hollywood Studios in New York on Wednesday to chat about their upcoming tour together Along with a heavy coat and scarf, the Scottish rocker had one very special accessory around his neck: his knighthood medal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,484,998
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|2 hr
|Fed Up FTL
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|8 hr
|Anti-Stupidity
|3
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|12 hr
|Krystalthomas101
|23
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Vote Scott
|233
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC