Office condo/retail building proposed...

Office condo/retail building proposed near Aventura

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Business Journal

MG3 Developer Group wants to build a mixed-use building near Aventura with office condos and retail space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Badjudgment 1,474,777
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,798
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr The Truth 313,164
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... 22 hr kuda 36
News Yellow caution tape blocks the entrance to the ... Mon Le Jimbo 1
Emily Heichelbech the Stipper/Prostitute. (Aug '14) Sun Moses Kestenbaum ODA 7
News Second woman sought in luxury watch thefts from... (Mar '16) Dec 31 lawyers indabag 6
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 10 at 4:10AM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC