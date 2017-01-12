Now Burger Makes a Veggie Version of ...

Now Burger Makes a Veggie Version of a McDonald's Cheeseburger

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Miami New Times

You won't hurt Judy Czerenda's feelings if you tell her the veggie burger she's serving at her two-month-old stand at the Hollywood Yellow Green Farmers' Market tastes exactly like a McDonald's cheeseburger. "It's not at all offensive," says Czerenda, who mans her Now Burger booth at Yellow Green Farmers' Market alongside grand-daughters, Halle and Olivia Rossnan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,478,971
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Brian_G 313,191
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Brian_G 62,879
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr TRD 71,307
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 16 hr Joy 98,315
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel is a disgrace Sun Robbie Parker 1
News Florida considers ways to ease school testing Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC