Music 37 mins ago 8:43 a.m.Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper to play Amalie Arena
Hot off the heels of the Lionel Richie/ Mariah Carey joint tour announcement, Amalie Arena will host another pairing of artists with big catalogs of hit songs. Sir Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper will take the stage in Tampa on July 8 at Amalie as part of an 18-date summer swing through the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,483,653
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|OzRitz
|62,982
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Safety Dance
|313,231
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|TRD
|71,320
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,316
|Sunshine Skateway (May '09)
|Sat
|Lani Weist
|16
|Lauderdale Lakes couple battles condo board to ... (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Moving ASAP
|282
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC