Music 37 mins ago 8:43 a.m.Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper to play Amalie Arena

Hot off the heels of the Lionel Richie/ Mariah Carey joint tour announcement, Amalie Arena will host another pairing of artists with big catalogs of hit songs. Sir Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper will take the stage in Tampa on July 8 at Amalie as part of an 18-date summer swing through the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.