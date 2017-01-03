Multiple people shot at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport
Multiple people were killed in a shooting in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday afternoon, the Broward Sheriff's office confirmed on Twitter. NBC and CBS have reported, citing federal officials, that three people were killed and at least nine wounded in the attack, but Fort Lauderdale police have not yet confirmed the number of casualties.
