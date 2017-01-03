Judge lowers bond for Key Largo man i...

Judge lowers bond for Key Largo man indicted on child-porn charges

A Key Largo man indicted on federal child pornography charges late last year is out of custody on a reduced bond. Russell Hudson Cullen, 39, posted $25,000 on Dec. 16, according to court records.

