INTERNATIONAL: Israel's Netanyahu mir...

INTERNATIONAL: Israel's Netanyahu mired in series of corruption allegations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Jewish Journal

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu should be upbeat these days: The economy is growing, his opposition is weak and the incoming Trump Administration seems friendly, even to the much-maligned Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Instead, the long-serving leader is mired in a series of eye-popping corruption investigations in a country that has already jailed a prime minister and president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min My New Alias RULES 1,485,499
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,003
News Demoted Broward County Court Judge Jay S. Spech... (Sep '08) 2 hr putz pence 21
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 2 hr Liz Cromwell 4
News Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort... 20 hr Fed Up FTL 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 22 hr Ize Found 71,323
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) Wed Krystalthomas101 23
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC