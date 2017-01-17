INTERNATIONAL: Israel's Netanyahu mired in series of corruption allegations
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu should be upbeat these days: The economy is growing, his opposition is weak and the incoming Trump Administration seems friendly, even to the much-maligned Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Instead, the long-serving leader is mired in a series of eye-popping corruption investigations in a country that has already jailed a prime minister and president.
