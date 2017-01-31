IAB's Randy Rothenberg: 'Tragedy Of T...

IAB's Randy Rothenberg: 'Tragedy Of The Commons' Harms The Ad Ecosystem

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AdExchanger.com

The IAB creates standards for its industry but is running into a problem: The digital media ecosystem isn't embracing those standards. Agencies and advertisers have set viewability definitions that are all over the map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min No Surprize 1,488,078
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,333
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,051
Searching for someone 2 hr Relative and friend 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr DAVID27 313,257
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,321
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Sun Rob 54
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,480 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC