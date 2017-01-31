IAB's Randy Rothenberg: 'Tragedy Of The Commons' Harms The Ad Ecosystem
The IAB creates standards for its industry but is running into a problem: The digital media ecosystem isn't embracing those standards. Agencies and advertisers have set viewability definitions that are all over the map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|No Surprize
|1,488,078
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,333
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,051
|Searching for someone
|2 hr
|Relative and friend
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|DAVID27
|313,257
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,321
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Rob
|54
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC