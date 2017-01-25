Hundreds of men and women tell their ...

Hundreds of men and women tell their stories in annual census of Broward homeless

On day two of the annual three-day census of Broward's homeless population, volunteers fanned out early Wednesday to collect the stories, survey the needs and - when possible -offer hope to those living on the county's streets. Among the enumerators helping to conduct the Point-in-Time Count, organized by the county's Homeless Initiative Partnership, were some men and women who know first-hand the perils and hardships of homelessness.

