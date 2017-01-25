Hundreds of men and women tell their stories in annual census of Broward homeless
On day two of the annual three-day census of Broward's homeless population, volunteers fanned out early Wednesday to collect the stories, survey the needs and - when possible -offer hope to those living on the county's streets. Among the enumerators helping to conduct the Point-in-Time Count, organized by the county's Homeless Initiative Partnership, were some men and women who know first-hand the perils and hardships of homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,484,955
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|54 min
|Fed Up FTL
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|7 hr
|Anti-Stupidity
|3
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|10 hr
|Krystalthomas101
|23
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Vote Scott
|233
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC