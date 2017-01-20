Hollywood's Graffiti Buster: 'There's never a dull moment'
Hollywood's Graffiti Buster roves around town painting over all the graffiti left behind by taggers. And his job is never done.
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,481,742
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|33 min
|tbirds_friend
|62,955
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|21 hr
|Joseph Smithy
|1
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|21 hr
|Robbie Parker
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|TRD
|71,313
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Sammy Davis Junior
|313,199
