Hollywood's Graffiti Buster: 'There's...

Hollywood's Graffiti Buster: 'There's never a dull moment'

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Hollywood's Graffiti Buster roves around town painting over all the graffiti left behind by taggers. And his job is never done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,481,742
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 33 min tbirds_friend 62,955
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress 21 hr Joseph Smithy 1
News Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L... 21 hr Robbie Parker 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr truth 7,994
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 22 hr TRD 71,313
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC