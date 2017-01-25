Guilty verdict in Hollywood murder-for-hire case
Sherard Adams, center, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Pamela Chamberlain. Sherard Adams, center, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2013 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Pamela Chamberlain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,484,999
|Traffic detoured on Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort...
|2 hr
|Fed Up FTL
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,323
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|8 hr
|Anti-Stupidity
|3
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|12 hr
|Krystalthomas101
|23
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Vote Scott
|233
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC