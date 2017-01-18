Fear of lawsuit snuffs out Hollywood's proposed smoking ban at beach, parks
A proposed ban on smoking at Hollywood's beach, parks and playgrounds was snuffed out Wednesday when commissioners said they were worried about offending tourists and running afoul of state law. The power to ban outdoor smoking in the Sunshine State falls to legislators in Tallahassee, not city or county governments.
