Developer proposes four residential towers in downtown Hollywood
MG3 Developer Group wants to build four multi-family towers along Young Circle in downtown Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|cathy1691823
|1,487,806
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Into The Night
|63,044
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|313,250
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Ize Found
|71,331
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|zazz
|98,321
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Rob
|54
|Demoted Broward County Court Judge Jay S. Spech... (Sep '08)
|Jan 26
|putz pence
|21
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC