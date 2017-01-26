Demi Moore, Tallulah and Scout Willis are fashionistas
A Hollywood staple who always stays in style, Demi Moore was a vision of glamour attending Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women in Los Angeles Friday with her daughters, Tallulah and Scout Willis. The posh event took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel, kicking off SAG Awards weekend with an invite list of some of the preeminent names in the world of the arts and fashion.
