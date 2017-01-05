Crashes up at intersections with red-...

Crashes up at intersections with red-light cameras, report says

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Red-light camera manufacturer American Traffic Solutions released a video showing some of the worst red light runners in Florida of 2016. Red-light camera manufacturer American Traffic Solutions released a video showing some of the worst red light runners in Florida of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,471,861
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 50 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,706
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr cpeter1313 313,116
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) 21 hr Critter 258
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 23 hr Ize Found 71,279
News Wayne, Marti Huizenga sell Fort Lauderdale home (Apr '08) Wed fred 11
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Wed Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,699

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC