Chesapeake Hospitality To Manage New Hyde Resort & Residences
Chesapeake Hospitality, a dynamic third-party hotel management company, announced today it has been selected to manage the new Hyde Resort & Residences located in Hollywood, FL and designed by Brazilian architect Debora Aguiar. Chesapeake Hospitality President Kim Sims made the announcement.
