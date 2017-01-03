Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. - Special WBC B...

Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. - Special WBC Belt Could Be at Stake

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boxing Scene

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman would love for his organization to create a special belt for the potential all-Mexican battle between superstars Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez . Because the fight would take place at a catch-weight of 165-pounds, there wouldn't be a title at stake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,472,704
News Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s... 32 min GetYOUangry 2
News Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florid... 50 min Mikey 17
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr ThomasA 313,142
News 5 dead, 9 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdal... 5 hr Tramp353 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Lovey3639 62,716
2017 Fort Lauderdale International Airport Shoo... 9 hr save us Trump 3
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,899

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC