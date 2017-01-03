Canelo vs. Chavez Jr. - Special WBC Belt Could Be at Stake
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman would love for his organization to create a special belt for the potential all-Mexican battle between superstars Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez . Because the fight would take place at a catch-weight of 165-pounds, there wouldn't be a title at stake.
