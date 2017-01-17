Can this restaurant reduce the risk of Alzheimer's?
The new Noho restaurant is co-owned by a neurologist, and it claims to be more that just a mere grab-and-go spot for grains bowls and avocado toasts. Rather, it bills itself as a "public health care initiative set in a cafe."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,479,509
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|unknown
|26
|Loud 'Bang' sounds (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|5
|Review: Gregg L. Friedman MD (Mar '15)
|13 hr
|Santo
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|16 hr
|Susanm
|313,195
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|TRD
|71,308
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Brian_G
|62,878
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC