Can this restaurant reduce the risk o...

Can this restaurant reduce the risk of Alzheimer's?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New York Post

The new Noho restaurant is co-owned by a neurologist, and it claims to be more that just a mere grab-and-go spot for grains bowls and avocado toasts. Rather, it bills itself as a "public health care initiative set in a cafe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-wy 1,479,509
Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13) 6 hr unknown 26
Loud 'Bang' sounds (Jul '11) 8 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 5
Review: Gregg L. Friedman MD (Mar '15) 13 hr Santo 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 hr Susanm 313,195
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 18 hr TRD 71,308
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,075 • Total comments across all topics: 278,015,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC