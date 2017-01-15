Broward's new animal shelter a hit wi...

Broward's new animal shelter a hit with homeless pets and prospective families

1 hr ago

Broward County 's new $16.5 million pet shelter has been a hit with animal lovers ever since opening on Nov. 15, said Lisa Mendheim, spokeswoman for Broward County Animal Care. "Visitors have been impressed," she said.

