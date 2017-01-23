Alabama lands commitment from nation's No. 2 junior athlete Xavier Williams
Xavier Williams, a four-star athlete in the class of 2018, announced his commitment to Alabama on Tuesday via his social media account. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Williams is a prep standout at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla.
