Alabama lands commitment from nation's No. 2 junior athlete Xavier Williams

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Alabama Live

Xavier Williams, a four-star athlete in the class of 2018, announced his commitment to Alabama on Tuesday via his social media account. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Williams is a prep standout at Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla.

