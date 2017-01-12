4 Staycation Spots Perfect for Escapi...

4 Staycation Spots Perfect for Escaping in the New Year

Tuesday Jan 10

Cleanses, budgets, and gym commitments are taking precedent right now, but we propose a new resolution: reflecting on the beauty of South Florida living year-round with a celebratory staycation! Here are four unique options: The first hotel from the real estate development gurus at Swire Properties, East, Miami is the ideal destination for those looking to experience the upbeat vibe of the Magic City. It's set within the ultra modern domain of Brickell City Centre - a haven for luxury shopping and upscale dining - and is currently offering packages like ArtEAST, which includes passes to the nearby Prez Art Museum Miami.

