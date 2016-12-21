WBC's New Rule - Fighter's Father Can NOT Be Chief Second

The World Boxing Council completed the second day of its 54th annual convention today at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida. A "trainers' roundtable" coordinated by WBC Technical Director Bob Yalen of the U.S. and hosted by former two-division champion Paulie Malignaggi brought together renowned trainers Joe Gallagher of England and Stacy McKinley, Abel Sanchez, and Eddie Mustafa Muhammad of the U.S. It was a very interesting discussion of the issues that a boxing coach confronts, and included insights about hand wraps, sparring, conditioning, hydration, the right time for a cornerman to stop a fight, and a code of ethics.

