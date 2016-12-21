This teacher never thought she would graduate. Now shea s helping other students with special needs.
Broward College student Xenia Boiko, who suffers from epilepsy that causes her to have grand mal seizures, is accompanied by her service dog, Bella. Xenia Boiko's high school years were marked by uncontrollable seizures and a fear that her life would not amount to much.
