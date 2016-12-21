Ted Cruz: History to record Obama, Ke...

Ted Cruz: History to record Obama, Kerry as 'relentless enemies' of Israel

Republican Presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz speaks with reporters during a visit to the Republican National Committee Spring Meeting at the Diplomat Resort on April 20, 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. Former presidential candidate and Texas Senator Ted Cruz excoriated on Wednesday US President Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry, calling them "relentless enemies" of Israel, for the US abstention at the UN Security Council Friday where an anti-settlements resolution was passed, followed up by a speech by Kerry Wednesday laying out a vision for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict .

