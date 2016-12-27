Risk Strategies Acquires Advanced Ins...

Risk Strategies Acquires Advanced Insurance Underwriters in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Insurance Journal West

Risk Strategies Company, a privately held, national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired business insurance specialist Advanced Insurance Underwriters , headquartered in Hollywood, Fla. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Teaman 1,467,953
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 min The Good Ole Boys 312,973
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Community Disorga... 62,614
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 15 hr Ize Found 71,267
Fandezvous? 21 hr Chris 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,304
Emily Heichelbech the Stipper/Prostitute. (Aug '14) Tue Poopinmypants 6
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,865

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC