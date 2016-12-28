New Year's gift: No more red light ca...

New Year's gift: No more red light cameras in Palm Beach County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Boynton Beach will shut down its 15 red light cameras at seven intersections on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Boynton Beach will shut down its 15 red light cameras at seven intersections on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. The city of Boynton Beach, the final holdout, will shut down its 15 cameras at seven intersections on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. - after five tumultuous years of using them. Several South Florida cities stopped their controversial red-light camera programs after an appellate court ruled in 2014 that Hollywood, and therefore other cities, could not delegate ticket-writing to a third-party vendor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,469,940
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 313,075
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Fact 62,638
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sun TRD 71,272
News Second woman sought in luxury watch thefts from... (Mar '16) Sat lawyers indabag 6
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) Sat ItsMe 232
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Dec 29 zazz 98,305
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at January 02 at 2:35AM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,426

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC