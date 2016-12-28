New Year's gift: No more red light cameras in Palm Beach County

Boynton Beach will shut down its 15 red light cameras at seven intersections on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Boynton Beach will shut down its 15 red light cameras at seven intersections on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. The city of Boynton Beach, the final holdout, will shut down its 15 cameras at seven intersections on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. - after five tumultuous years of using them. Several South Florida cities stopped their controversial red-light camera programs after an appellate court ruled in 2014 that Hollywood, and therefore other cities, could not delegate ticket-writing to a third-party vendor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.