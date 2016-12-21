New Performers Added to Lineup of Upcoming "Last Waltz" 40th Anniversary Tribute Tour
A handful of respected artists have joined the lineup for the recently announced tour paying tribute to the 40th anniversary of The Band 's historic farewell concert, "The Last Waltz," which kicks off January 21 in Hollywood, Florida. The newly added performers include multi-instrumentalist Ivan Neville , son of New Orleans soul legend Aaron Neville ; Radiators singer/guitarist Dave Malone ; and longtime Muddy Waters guitarist Bob Margolin .
