Man faces manslaughter charge in case of victim who died years after Hollywood pool hall assault

Wife of Pembroke Pines man who died years after being choked unconscious in a pool hall does not want the accu Joseph Castronova finds himself facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a man he admitted choking into unconciousness in a Hollywood pool hall more than five years ago. But after Reznik died in 2015 at 68, the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by the injuries he suffered at Castronova's hands on a July night in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.