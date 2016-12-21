James Seyba to Open Jamie's Juice Bar and Kitchen

James Seyba, former executive chef at Miam , told New Times in November that he left the Wynwood caf to find work closer to home. But now, Seyba, who previously worked at the Broken Shaker , 27 Restaurant & Bar , and Centro Taco, is ready to divulge his real reason: He's opening Jame's Juice Bar and Kitchen at the Lincoln Park Plaza in Hollywood .

