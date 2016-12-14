Hollywood votes on rules for medical marijuana dispensaries
Only two such centers would be allowed in Hollywood under rules that won unanimous approval Wednesday. Such businesses would only be allowed in two zones in north-central Hollywood, far from the beach and downtown.
