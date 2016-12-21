Hollywood residents encouraged to weigh in on use of federal funds in FY 2017-2018

The Community Development Advisory Board is holding a public hearing 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at City Hall, Room 215, to seek citizen input regarding Fiscal Year 2017-18 funding needs. Residents can voice their opinions at the hearing regarding community and economic development priorities, needs, and specific objectives proposed to be addressed with federal funds expected to be available during FY 2017-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Gazette.