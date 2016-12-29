Hollywood police lieutenant spends ni...

Hollywood police lieutenant spends night in jail on domestic battery charge, faces inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Hollywood police Lt. Michael McKinney, 49, was arrested by fellow officers after his wife accused him of hitting her in the head and kicking her in the ribs, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,468,242
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 312,984
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 2 hr zazz 98,305
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,268
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Brian_G 62,615
Fandezvous? Wed Chris 1
Emily Heichelbech the Stipper/Prostitute. (Aug '14) Tue Poopinmypants 6
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,437,086

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC