Hollywood police identify man they say was shot to death in an alley
Hollywood Police have identified the man they say was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon south of the city's downtown. Officers found Marcus Dwayne Parker shot dead in an alley in the 900 block of South 21st Avenue, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|44 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,465,539
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|8 hr
|zazz
|98,291
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous?
|Dec 19
|Chris
|2
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Dec 19
|Ch4is
|46
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Dec 18
|silly rabbit
|312,891
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC