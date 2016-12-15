Hollywood police identify man they sa...

Hollywood police identify man they say was shot to death in an alley

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Hollywood Police have identified the man they say was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon south of the city's downtown. Officers found Marcus Dwayne Parker shot dead in an alley in the 900 block of South 21st Avenue, police said.

