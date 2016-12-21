Find Injera and Misir Wot at Teff Fields Ethiopian Restaurant in Hollywood
It's only been a few days since I visited the Yellow Green Farmer's Market in Hollywood in search of a new Ethiopian eatery, and already I'm craving the rainbow's worth of vegetable and lentil stews I discovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broward-Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Into The Night
|7,983
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,466,177
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|2 hr
|Dalton
|139
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|312,909
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|don t drink the k...
|62,607
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Sat
|blink
|14
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|zazz
|98,296
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC