Cooper City man airlifted with serious injuries after crash

Saturday Dec 17

A 23-year-old man was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital's trauma unit Saturday with serious injuries after he rear-ended another car on Griffin Road in Cooper City. The man, from Cooper City, suffered head injuries.

