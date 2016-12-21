Chocolatito vs. Cuadras Rematch in Ma...

Chocolatito vs. Cuadras Rematch in March, Says WBC Prez

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Boxing Scene

One of the most interesting pieces of information to come out of the ongoing WBC convention was the announcement of a Roman Gonzalez-Carlos Cuadras rematch. According to the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said Wednesday in Hollywood, Florida, that Nicaragua's Gonzalez and Mexico's Cuadras will fight again sometime in March.

