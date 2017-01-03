Arrest made in shooting death of Dani...

Arrest made in shooting death of Dania Beach 8-year-old boy

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Miami Herald

After four shootings in Dania Beach since Christmas Day - including one that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Gregory Sims, 22, in connection with the violence. Deputies found 8-year-old Rasheed Cunningham and an adult man and woman with gunshot wounds.

