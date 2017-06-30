Former MS Crime Stoppers coordinator ...

Former MS Crime Stoppers coordinator arrested for embezzlement

Special Agents from the Office of the State Auditor arrested Elijah Wilson, former Coordinator of the North Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers , after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement. 48-year-old Wilson is accused of using NCMCS funds to pay for a round-trip limousine service to Las Vegas last July for a national fraternity convention.

