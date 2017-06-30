Former MS Crime Stoppers coordinator arrested for embezzlement

Special Agents from the Office of the State Auditor arrested Elijah Wilson, former Coordinator of the North Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers , after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement. 48-year-old Wilson is accused of using NCMCS funds to pay for a round-trip limousine service to Las Vegas last July for a national fraternity convention.

