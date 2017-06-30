Former MS Crime Stoppers coordinator arrested for embezzlement
Special Agents from the Office of the State Auditor arrested Elijah Wilson, former Coordinator of the North Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers , after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement. 48-year-old Wilson is accused of using NCMCS funds to pay for a round-trip limousine service to Las Vegas last July for a national fraternity convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Holly Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sherily buyers
|Jun 11
|Idoknow
|2
|Fred's
|Jun 5
|Sydni
|2
|the Ford family..Daniel Brian ellane? (Apr '16)
|Jun 1
|southern girl
|2
|don't be scared!!!
|May '17
|the clock is tick...
|1
|Craig Work
|May '17
|Stacey
|1
|Nick Turner?
|May '17
|doin me
|2
|ole potts camp
|May '17
|the clock is tick...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Holly Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC