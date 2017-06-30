At age 88, late-blooming guitarist Jimmy Johnson enters his fifth decade in the blues
Despite getting an extremely late start in his quest for Chicago blues stardom - his first domestic full-length as a bandleader was released in 1979, when he was 50 years old - guitarist Jimmy Johnson has been a local fixture for so long that some fans take him for granted. Johnson's spiky solos twist and dart with startling unpredictability, and his searing, high-pitched vocals remind you that in the 60s he used to back up top soul acts onstage.
