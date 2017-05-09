Fox News' Shepard Smith: I didn't out myself; I was never in
Addressing his sexuality in a talk at Ole Miss, the Fox News anchor said, "When I told the truth, I guess it was considered that I outed myself. I didn't even think about it, because I didn't think I was in."
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Holly Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Turner?
|6 hr
|doin me
|2
|ole potts camp
|May 16
|the clock is tick...
|1
|Sandra Fitch is a snitch.
|May 16
|Aye Mane
|3
|What to do?
|May 11
|Travlr89
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
|Heavy Trucks Banned on County Roads (Mar '10)
|May 4
|The Stealth
|5
|Tilkesha Hampton
|Apr 24
|Aye Mane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Holly Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC