Fox News' Shepard Smith: I didn't out...

Fox News' Shepard Smith: I didn't out myself; I was never in

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: USA Today

Addressing his sexuality in a talk at Ole Miss, the Fox News anchor said, "When I told the truth, I guess it was considered that I outed myself. I didn't even think about it, because I didn't think I was in."

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Holly Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nick Turner? 6 hr doin me 2
ole potts camp May 16 the clock is tick... 1
Sandra Fitch is a snitch. May 16 Aye Mane 3
What to do? May 11 Travlr89 1
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Heavy Trucks Banned on County Roads (Mar '10) May 4 The Stealth 5
Tilkesha Hampton Apr 24 Aye Mane 1
See all Holly Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Holly Springs Forum Now

Holly Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Holly Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Holly Springs, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,812 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC